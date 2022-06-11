Buhari’s ex-aide, Obono-Obla, loses bid for Senate, predicts doom for APC in C’River

A former personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Prosecutions, Okoi Obono-Obla, has predicted doom for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State, saying the party would suffer a “massive defeat if elections are held today.”

Obono-Obla who lost out in his quest to grab the party’s ticket for the Cross River Central Senatorial district at the primaries held last week, said in a statement on Saturday morning that the party would not win a single seat if the elections are held now due to the infighting within the party.

He also stated that the State chapter of the party is presently in disarray with massive discontentment among its members and would find it difficult to present a united front when election comes.

“If elections are held today, the party will surely suffer a massive defeat in Cross River State,” Obono-Obla noted.

“Aggrieved aspirants, angry with the callous and vicious manner the potentate and his conquering army manipulated the primaries to favour aspirants from their side to fly the party’s flag have filed several lawsuits against the party in the state, seeking redress.

Read also:Presidency reveals reason for Buhari’s neutrality during APC presidential primaries

“These plethoras of lawsuits were filed by aggrieved aspirants at APC panels set up to hear complaints arising from the primaries. But they failed to hear these complaints. ”

Obono-Obla added that the manner the primary election was conducted in the state was “unfair, disorderly and shabby,” adding that the discontent has further polarized the party into different factions as well as embroiled the party in pre-election litigations.

“These developments will distract the party from focusing on the next general elections. The party is disoriented without cohesion and cannot fight the next election,” he said.

He also revealed that more than 30 cases are currently pending in the Federal High Court, Calabar, all challenging the party leadership on the shabby, disorderly, and sham manner it conducted the primaries, especially the one challenging the legitimacy of the present state executive committee.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now