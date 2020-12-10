Burna Boy, Wizkid win 2020 MOBO Awards

Nigerian music superstars, Burna Boy and Wizkid won big at the 2020 Music of Black Origin Awards (MOBO) which was streamed live on YouTube in the early hours of Thursday.

The MOBO Awards are an annual music award presentation honouring achievements in “music of black origin”, including hip hop, grime, R&B, soul, reggae, jazz, gospel, and African music.

Wizkid and Burna Boy won the Best African Act and Best International Act categories respectively.

This is the fourth time Wizkid would clinched the MOBO award. He has won the MOBO Best African Act” and “Best International Act” Award at different times.

Wizkid was nominated alongside Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Davido, Rema, Fireboy, Adekunle Gold in the Best African Act category.

In the Best International Act category, Burna Boy and Rema were nominated alongside Drake, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, the late Pop Smoke, and others.

The MOBO Awards which has just returned after a three-year haitus was hosted by media personality and YouTube content creator, Maya Jama.

It featured performances from U.K artists such as Ms Banks, Headie One, M Huncho, Loski, Kojey Radical, Shaybo, and Tiana Major.

H.E.R, Davido, Tiwa Savage and Stylo G also performed at the event.

