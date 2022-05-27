Entertainment
Burna Boy’s ex-partner Stefflon Don prepares to tell her story on their breakup
British recording artiste, Stefflon Don has explained in an Instagram post that she is preparing to respond to singer Burna Boy’s latest single, ‘last last’.
Stefflon Don’s announcement on Thursday fascinated her fans, especially her Nigerian audience who are voraciously waiting to hear her side of the breakup conundrum.
The Grammy winner, Burna Boy who entered a relationship with Steff in mid-2019 confirmed that the ‘power couple’ have ended their affair via his new single. The chorus to the now popular song reads, ‘last, last… na everybody go chop breakfast’; alluding to the colloquial term for ‘heartbreak and disappointment’.
Read also :Singer Burna Boy crashes his Ferrari in auto accident
Burna Boy hinted in the song that Stefflon Don ‘manipulated his love’ and left him heartbroken. Reacting to the Afrobeats musician’s song two weeks after its release, Steff London revealed on Instagram that she is prepared to explain her own part of the story.
Her post on the social media platform, Instagram reads:
“First of all” my side of the story.
Nah you lot move to quick 20k less than an hour make it 40k comments 40k 40k 40k !!!!!!”
In another post, she urged her listeners to anticipate her own version of the story. She continued, “This is you guys 😭 I hope yall got yall popcorn ready. Dem dead”
