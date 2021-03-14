BUSINESS ROUNDUP: Bitcoin investors lose $2,000 as gold pushes crypto aside; African startups raise $500m in three months; Other stories | Ripples Nigeria

Business
BUSINESS ROUNDUP: Bitcoin investors lose $2,000 as gold pushes crypto aside; African startups raise $500m in three months; Other stories
Hello, and welcome to Business Roundup this week. Here, we bring you highlights of events that happened during the week -from the capital market to the mainstream business activities, while not forgetting the tech/economy build up.
Here are the Headlines:
- Manufacturers spent over N143bn on fuelling generators in two years
- African startups raise $500m in three months
- Bitcoin investors lose close to $2,000 as gold pushes crypto aside
- Naira creeps close, gains against the dollar
Summary:
Against the backdrop of epileptic power supply, manufacturers in Nigeria spent a total of N143 billion generating their own electricity in 2019 and 2020.
The figure was disclosed by Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in its second half economic review seen by Ripples Nigeria.
According to MAN, generating alternative power in 2020, cost its members, N81.91 billion. This is 33 percent more when compared to the N61.38 billion spent in 2019. Read more
The last 24hours have been one hell of a battle between cryptocurrency Bitcoin and Gold, as both assets struggled to be the most valuable asset amongst investors.
Bitcoin had thrown the first punch after overtaking Gold, with a price valuation of $54,260, at the time, a kilogram-size gold cost $54,763. This made Bitcoin the most valuable asset to investors. Read more
African startups have raised $546 million from investors in the first three months of the year. The figure was higher than the total amount raised by the startups in the first six months of 2019 and 2020.
MaximeBayen, a Senior Venture Builder who carries out daily surveys on investments secured by African startups disclosed this on its Twitter handle. Read more
After hitting two consecutive days of low, on Wednesday, the naira crept to a gain at the Investor and Exporter window.
Data from the FMDQ Security Exchange where forex is officially traded showed that Naira gained N0.87 or 0.21 per cent to close at N411.13 from N412.00 it closed on Tuesday.Although at the parallel market Naira remained at N482 to a dollar according to Data from Abokifx.Read more
READ ALSO: BUSINESS ROUNDUP: US SEC nominee disagrees with CBN on bitcoin; Naira plunges further against US dollar by N2.33; Other stories
On NSEROUNDUP:Zenith Bank, Eterna suffer massive sell-off, as market closes week in red
During the just concluded trading week, over 1.67 billion shares worth N23.54 billion exchanged hands in 21,732 deals.
This shows less activities occured in the capital market when compared to last week’s trading, which saw 2.09 billion shares valued at N29.74 billion passed around in 24,238 deals.
According to data from NSE, Financial Services, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods were the most active industry by volume. Financial Services topped the chart with 1.200 billion shares, valued at N10.27 billion, traded in 12,518 deals.Read more
Remarks
Thanks for joining the roundup this week. See younext week for another serving. Don’t forget, for the latest news and updates from around the globe, keep reading Ripples Nigeria.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Tributes pour in after middleweight boxing legend Marvin Hagler dies at 66
Middleweight boxing legend, Marvin Hagler has died at the age of 66 on Saturday, his wife Kay confirmed via social...
RACISM: Zaha ‘will continue to stand tall’ after becoming first EPL player not to take the knee
Wilfried Zaha has called for more to be done in the fight against racism in football as he refused to...
LA LIGA: Atletico drop more points as Benzema brace takes Real Madrid second
La Liga leaders, Atletico Madrid have dropped more points after they were held to a goal draw by Getafe on...
EPL: Aina, Maja’s Fulham beaten as Man City go 17 points clear; Iwobi’s Everton lose
Manchester City have extended their lead at th top of the Premier League to 17 points after thrashing Fulham 3-0...
Tuchel’s unbeaten start at Chelsea continues after Leeds stalemate
Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has extended his unbeaten run to 12 games after his side were held to a goalless...
Latest Tech News
Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures $3m. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures...
MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...
YouTube to tax content creators from Nigeria, others
American online video-sharing platform, YouTube on Wednesday, announced that content creators in Nigeria and other parts of the world on...
Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after raising $170m from investors. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after...
Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content
Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...