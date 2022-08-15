Entertainment
Chizzy, Daniella, 5 others nominated for eviction from Big Brother Naija
Seven housemates were nominated for possible eviction from the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality television show on Monday.
The housemates – Chizzy, Daniella, Kess, Modella, Pharmsavi, Amaka, and Groovy – were nominated for eviction in next Sunday’s show by the new head of the house, Eloswag.
Eloswag emerged the head of the house for the second time since the show began on Monday.
READ ALSO: Eloswag emerges Big Brother Naija head of house for second time
The head of the house, who gave reasons for his nominations, said he picked Chizzy because of his attitude towards the level 1 housemates.
Eloswag said he chose Daniella because he felt she was no longer comfortable on the show after her closest friend, Khalid, was evicted on Sunday.
