Latest Sports

CAFCC Quarterfinal: Enyimba held in Aba by Guinean club Horoya

March 1, 2020
Enyimba
By Ben Ugbana

Nigerian champions, Enyimba failed to grab a winner at home as Guinean club Horoya forced a 1-1 draw in their CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal first leg.

The People’s Elephants got ahead in the 19th minute when Austine Oladapo fired home a free kick from outside the box.

Read Also: Iwobi benched, Ighalo stars as Everton, Man Utd draw; Wolves stun Spurs

Enyimba struggled from that point, failing to create any real chance at doubling their lead.

Visiting Horoya threatened to equalise a couple of times before finally succeeding through Boniface Haba in the 71st minute.

The Guinean side will host second leg of the last-eight tie next week Sunday in Conakry.

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ben Ugbana

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!