CAFCC Quarterfinal: Enyimba held in Aba by Guinean club Horoya

Nigerian champions, Enyimba failed to grab a winner at home as Guinean club Horoya forced a 1-1 draw in their CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal first leg.
The People’s Elephants got ahead in the 19th minute when Austine Oladapo fired home a free kick from outside the box.
Enyimba struggled from that point, failing to create any real chance at doubling their lead.
Visiting Horoya threatened to equalise a couple of times before finally succeeding through Boniface Haba in the 71st minute.
The Guinean side will host second leg of the last-eight tie next week Sunday in Conakry.