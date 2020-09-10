CONSTITUTION REVIEW: Senate extends deadline for submission of memoranda by two weeks

The Senate Ad-Hoc Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution has extended the deadline for submission of memoranda by two weeks.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Deputy Senate President, Yomi Odunuga, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said the committee would continue to receive the memoranda on the matter till September 25.

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, is chairman of the committee.

The committee added that the earlier deadline for submission of the memoranda was September 11.

It, however, noted that the new deadline was in response to appeals by stakeholders from various parts of the country.

The statement read: “The request for an extension of the deadline was approved as part of measures to further strengthen the constitution review process and widen opportunities for more groups and individuals to be involved.

“As stated earlier, all proposals or memoranda are to be submitted to the Secretariat of the Committee in Room 0.28, Senate New Wing at the National Assembly Complex. Abuja.

“Submissions can also be made electronically through the Committee Secretariat’s WHATSAPP LINES: 08033109357 / 08097522601, and email: scrc9nass@gmail.com.

The committee clarified that the memoranda being expected should focus on any of the following 13 thematic areas:

“Gender equality for women and girls, federal structure and power devolution, local government and its autonomy.

“Others are – public revenue, fiscal federation and revenue allocation; Nigerian Police and Nigerian security architecture, as well as comprehensive judicial reforms.

“Electoral reforms; socio-economic and cultural rights as contained in Chapter 2 of the Constitution.

“Strengthening the independence of oversight institutions and agencies created by the constitution or pursuant to an act of the National Assembly, residency and indigene provisions, immunity, National Assembly, and state creation.”

