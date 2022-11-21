Courts convict 17 internet fraudsters in Ogun, Oyo

At least 17 internet fraudsters have been convicted by courts in Ogun and Oyo States.

The convicts were arraigned on a one-count charge of fraud each by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before Justices Bayo Taiwo, Ladoke Akintola, and Mohammed Owolabi of the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan, and Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu of Ogun State High Court, Abeokuta.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the jail terms range from two to nine months of community service, and one year in prison.

He listed the as Oduola Kunmi Ireola, Igbamidun Joshua Olamiposi, Ismael Fatai Olatunji, Osundele Oladapo Daniel, Olawale Isaac Adeleke, Olorunyomi Idowu Babatunde and Aneh Ojonimi.

Others are – Olaide Iyanuoluwa Sadare, Akintola Babatunde Rasheed, Jamiu Babatunde Salam, Aluko Abayomi Oluwadamilare, Bello Ridwan Ayobami, Maleek Michael Ibrahim, Arasi Oluwaseun Tobi, Ganiu Fawaz Olalekan, Bello Ayoinde Olamilekan and Abiodun Taiwo Kareem.

The statement read: “They all pleaded ‘guilty’ to the one count charge filed against each one of them by the EFCC.

“One of the convicts, Osundele Oladapo Daniel was asked to pay the sum of $16,671.00 in restitution and forfeit one white colour Toyota Venza car worth N7million to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“Other convicts were also ordered to restitute their victims and forfeit all items recovered from them to the government.”

