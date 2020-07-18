COVID-19: Oyo gov, Makinde, commissions another isolation centre

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has commissioned another COVID-19 isolation centre located at Awe in Afijio Local Government Area of the state amid the pandemic.

Governor Makinde while commissioning the isolation centre on Friday in AFIJIO LGA said that his administration’s goal of revamping the Health sector in the state remains unshaken.

According to him, the new isolation centre was a testament to the government’s commitment to mitigating the impact of COVID 19 as his administration was set to remodel health facilities in all the nooks and crannies of the state.

He said; “The centre would cater for the well-being of the citizens and residents of all the four local government areas in Oyo town.

“I call on all relevant stakeholders to collaborate with government to ensure a world-class service in healthcare delivery.

“The centre is part of efforts to revamp the dilapidated healthcare machinery in the state, saying it is necessary to curb the spread of the virus among the people in the community,” Governor Makinde added.

This came four days after the state government confirmed that it recorded its highest daily cases of COVID-19 when the confirmation tests for 141 suspected cases came back positive.

Governor Makinde who revealed this on Tuesday morning in a post on his official Twitter page said that 141 fresh cases now brings the number of confirmed cases in Oyo State to 1867.

