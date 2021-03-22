Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to receive payment in cryptocurrency | Ripples Nigeria

The five-time Ballon D’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, became the first footballer to be paid with cryptocurrency when his Italian Serie A side, Juventus gave him 770 Fan Tokens JUV.

The Portuguese superstar received the token for his record-breaking goal milestone.

Ronaldo surpassed Brazilian legend Pele to become the second-highest goalscorer in history and the highest for an active player after he scored a brace in the 4-1 demolition of Udinese in last week’s game in the Italian topflight.

The 35-year-old currently has 761 career goals after he added a hattrick in last Sunday’s 3-1 victory over Cagliari.

Juventus is one of the European clubs with official Fan tokens, an initiative meant to deepen the participation of fans in the club’s operation.

The Old Lady partnered with Chiliz and Socios to develop its tokens.

Ronaldo was issued the token before Sunday’s match.

Ripples Nigeria reported last week that clubs have started investing in cryptocurrency with a focus on tokens to enable the fans to interact better with clubs.

The English Premier League side, Manchester City were the latest entry but Juventus had been a part of the tokens investment for long.

Crypto Tokens are used to raise funds for a specific purpose and it is created through initial coin offering.

