Declare bandits federal civil servants, Shehu Sani mocks Nigerian govt

Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central at the National Assembly has mocked the Federal Government, asking it to declare bandits, terrorising the North-West and parts of the North-Central as Federal Civil Servants, since if has refused declare them as terrorists.

Sani said this in tweets on his Twitter handle, while lamenting the killing of Christians and Muslims worshippers in their religious houses by bandits.

He tweeted: “They [bandits] killed Muslim worshipers in their mosques in Niger and Katsina State; they killed Christians in their Churches in Kaduna State; if the Government doesn’t want to declare them terrorists, it should declare them federal civil servants.”

It would be recalled that some gunmen suspected to be bandits invaded Baptist Church, Kakau Daji in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing two while scores were said to have been abducted.

The Chairman of the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Joseph Hayab, while reacting to the incident, said the attack was “another sad story of how deteriorating our insecurity has become.”

READ ALSO: Why Nigeria has not declared bandits as terrorists – Defence minister

Hayab said: “Citizens are being killed like chickens with only press statements as consolation. These evil people have troubled us for too long.

“I condole the families of the Baptist denomination and Kaduna Christians for this loss and urge our security agencies to separate war against enemies of Nigerians from politics. No one knows who will be the next target.”

