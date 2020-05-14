Despite call by Reps, Adamawa repatriates 400 Almajiris to Gombe, others

The government of Adamawa State has started the repatriation of over 400 Almajiris back to their states of origin.

The Secretary to the State Government, Bashiru Ahmad, who revealed this on Wednesday said many of the Almajiris would be sent back to a neighbouring state, Gombe.

The Nigerian House of Representatives had on Tuesday, May 12, pleaded with the Federal Government to halt northern governors from repatriating the Almajiris.

The lawmakers described the action of the governors as illegal and an infringement on the human rights of the street boys.

However, Bashiru said the state was repatriating the Almajiris from Adamawa as part of measure to reduce the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Insisting that the action of the government-to-government was in line with the agreement reached by the Northern State Governors Forum, Bashiru said: “The way and manner these children are accommodated and mingle amongst people in the markets and within our communities are considered a very high health risk.

“That is why the governors decided that this is the right time to do that, so that every state takes direct responsibility of its own citizens, and all states have put the measure in place to take back those that are not their own and receive those that are theirs and also plan to integrate Quranic teaching into western education.”

According to him, before the repatriation of the Almajiris, the state took note that some of the northern state governors had repatriated some street kids who are believed to have originated from Adamawa.

“We have 132 Almajirai, which is one-third of the 400 street kids (Almajirai) from Gombe. We have security to accompany them alongside a guide. We have spoken with the Gombe State Government and they are ready to receive them,” Bashiru added.

