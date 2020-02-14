Latest Politics

Diri will not disappoint Bayelsa people – Jonathan

February 14, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday congratulated the new Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri.

The ex-President, who sent a congratulatory message to the governor via his Twitter handle – @GEJonathan – said he (Diri) would live up to the people’s expectations.

He wrote: “CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE TO HIS EXCELLENCY SENATOR DOUYE DIRI. I congratulate His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri who was sworn in today as the 5th Civilian Governor of Bayelsa State, in compliance with the Supreme Court verdict of yesterday, 13th February 2020.

“You have worked with me before as a commissioner, so I am without doubt that you will live up to the expectations of our people.”

The apex court had on Thursday sacked the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state, David Lyon, who was initially declared the winner of last November governorship election and his running mate, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, over discrepancies in the latter’s academic qualifications.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday morning had issued a certificate of return to Diri in compliance with the Supreme Court’s ruling and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate was sworn in as new Bayelsa governor on Friday evening.

