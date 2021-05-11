Ebuka Obi-Uchendu returns again as host for BBNAIJA 6 | Ripples Nigeria

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host of the popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija has confirmed that he will serve as the host at the 6th edition of the competition.

He shared the news on his verified Instagram page by posting a picture of himself looking dapper in a suit and wrote in the caption section;

“Well, guess who’s returning as the host of the next season of #BBNaija. Let’s go again guys!!!”

Read also: Where are the BBNaija show winners today?

Big Brother Naija, formerly known as Big Brother Nigeria, is a reality competition television series, based on the Big Brother television franchise.

It would be recalled that a couple of weeks ago, a Twitter user suggested that Obi-Uchendu be replaced with Frank Edoho — an established presenter who hosted the popular TV game show, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, for 13 years.

The tweet read;

“Ebuka don eat small, make him allow another person chop! Frank Edoho as BBNaija host for this season won’t be a bad choice tho. Eviction night go choke gan!!!”

By Adekunle Fajana…

Join the conversation

Opinions