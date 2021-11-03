Emery rejects Newcastle job, says he is ‘100%’ committed to Villarreal

Newcastle United target, Unai Emery has publicly rejected the club’s offer to bring him in as manager, saying he was more grateful to be at his current club.

The Villarreal boss, who had managed Arsenal and Sevilla, confirmed on Wednesday that he had been approached by the Premier League club who recently sacked their coach.

Newcastle Unuted have been hunting for the replacement of Steve Bruce, and had hoped to have Spaniard Emery in place by the weekend.

But in a social media post on Wednesday, Emery said Villarreal is “my home”.

“I am grateful for the interest of a great club, but even more grateful to be here,” he wrote.

Emery thanked Villarreal president Fernando Roig and his family for their support, adding: “No matter how much noise there was yesterday in another country, within the club there was transparency and loyalty with the Roig family and with my squad, and for me it is the most important thing.

“Villarreal is my home and I am 100% committed.

“That is why I communicated to Fernando Roig my decision to want to continue being part of this project because of the commitment and respect that I perceive from the club and from my players, which is mutual and reciprocal.”

Emery won the Europa League three seasons in a row while at Sevilla.

Newcastle, who are now with new owners, are yet to win a game in the Premier League this season, as they sit in the relegation zone after 10 matches.

