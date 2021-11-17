ENDSARS: Lagos govt calls for calm amidst call for implementation of panel’s report

Lagos State government on Wednesday appealed for calm on the report of the state’s judicial panel of inquiry which probed allegations of police brutality in the state.

The panel submitted its report to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday.

In a 309-page report, the panel indicted the Nigerian Army and police for complicity in the shooting of #ENDSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate on October 20 last year.

The submission of the report had generated debate from Nigerians who had demanded the immediate implementation of the panel’s recommendations.

But in a statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, the government assured Nigerians that the government would make public its position on the matter in due course.

He said: “The Lagos State Government has noted the various reactions that have followed the submission of the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters. There have been arguments in the public space over the report.

“There is need for us to restrain ourselves from nullifying the good intentions of the government in setting up this panel, which was well encouraged to do its job – a fact that was acknowledged by the panel.

“In accordance with the Tribunal of Inquiry Law 2015, a committee has been set up to bring up a White Paper on the report to determine the next line of action.

“At the appropriate time, the Government will make known its views on all the issues raised by the Panel through the release of a White Paper.◦

