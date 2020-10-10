ENDSARS PROTEST: Oyetola calls for calm, promises govt’s intervention

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on Saturday appealed to the people of the state to exercise restraint while protesting the alleged high-handedness of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

He said the state government was already responding to the people’s outcry on the matter.

Oyetola, in a statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, urged the people of Osun not to take laws into their hands.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari had directed the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to wade into the SARS matter immediately.

The governor said: “We appeal for calm and urge our citizens to continue to uphold the peaceful profile of the state by not taking laws into their hands.

“Let us not be tempted to attack public property and facilities, which took government and taxpayers many years of sacrifice and struggles to build.

“President Muhammadu Buhari had directed the Inspector-General of Police to bring to justice officers who might have been found culpable of infringing on the rights of citizens.

“We believe that the Nigerian Police Force has taken note of our agitations, and that the IGP will call his men to order, where necessary.”

Oyetola reminded the resident of the patriotism of the vast majority of police officers in the country, who, he said, had been committed to the protection of lives and property of Nigerians over the years.

According to him, a lot of police officers had died in the course of their duties.

“Let us, therefore, not take our anger against a reckless few on the entire police force that is working day and night to ensure our safety.

“Our citizens can count on the efforts of the state government to continue to do everything possible to protect citizens from actual and potential threats.

“Let us not destroy our collective heritage, while trying to right the wrongs of others. Two wrongs don’t make a right,” he counseled.

