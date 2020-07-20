Enemies of APC behind banditry, general insecurity –Masari

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari on Sunday declared that enemies of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) are behind banditry and general insecurity in the country.

The governor made the declaration while holding an interactive meeting with ward and local government chairmen of the APC in Katsina State, warning members of the party to be vigilant.

He declared: “They are saying we dislodged PDP administration because of insecurity, so they want to make use of insecurity to also send APC away, that is why all APC should be vigilant”.

“Most of the bandits and Boko Haram attacks facing the northern part of the country are sponsored by some politicians who are enemies of the present APC government at both federal and state.

“During the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan, there were multiple bombs in Maiduguri, Kano and even Abuja.

“The Kano bombing then killed more than 500 people. Mosques, churches and roads were closed due to insecurity but today, God has prevented us from such insecurity but we have forgotten.

“Today, politicians who are willing or intending to contest 2023 elections are sponsoring banditry because the way the bandits mastered how to operate guns and by how they specialised in ambushing soldiers, we should know that there is someone behind it.”

