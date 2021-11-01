Entertainers DJ Cuppy, Zlatan Ibile settle rift

Billionaire heiress and Nigerian entertainer DJ Cuppy and singer, Zlatan Ibile have settled their rift with a surprise performance in London.

The billionaire heiress shared a video on her social media page where she surprised the music star on stage.

The two later performed their hit single ‘Gelato’ on stage.

Read also: Davido’s manager explains why Zlatan blocked DJ Cuppy

Watch the video below.

Earlier in the year, Cuppy dropped the bombshell about a possible rift between herself and the music star.

According to her, Zlatan had blocked her on Instagram, WhatsApp and Twitter for over 10 months.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now