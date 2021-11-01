Entertainment
Entertainers DJ Cuppy, Zlatan Ibile settle rift
Billionaire heiress and Nigerian entertainer DJ Cuppy and singer, Zlatan Ibile have settled their rift with a surprise performance in London.
The billionaire heiress shared a video on her social media page where she surprised the music star on stage.
The two later performed their hit single ‘Gelato’ on stage.
Read also: Davido's manager explains why Zlatan blocked DJ Cuppy
Watch the video below.
Earlier in the year, Cuppy dropped the bombshell about a possible rift between herself and the music star.
According to her, Zlatan had blocked her on Instagram, WhatsApp and Twitter for over 10 months.
