Sports
Euro 2020: Italy through to quarter-finals after Denmark knock Wales out
Italy have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Euro 2020 after beating Austria 2-1 thanks to extra-time goals on Saturday night.
Austria marked their first appearance in the knockout stage of the European Championship with a tireless performance, holding Italy goalless for 95 minutes.
In normal time, Marko Arnautovic thought he had opened the scoring with a header but the goal was disallowed after a VAR check for offside.
As the game was forced into extra time, goals from substitutes Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina was enough for Italy.
Read Also: Ronaldo equals all-time int’l goal record, secures Euro last 16 spot for Portugal
Austria pulled a goal back through Sasa Kalajdzic’s brave header. It was the first goal that Italy have conceded in 12 games.
The Azzurri have now gone 31 matches without defeat – a new national record.
Earlier in the day, Wales were knocked out of the Euros after they were thrashed 4-0 by Denmark.
Kasper Hjulmand’s side, who qualified for the round of 16 after a win in their final group game, led as Kasper Dolberg curled in a fine 27th-minute strike from the edge of the penalty area.
Dolberg doubled the lead in the 48th minute before Joakim Maehle added a late third for the Danes.
Wales substitute Harry Wilson was then shown a straight red card for a late foul on Maehle before Martin Braithwaite struck a fourth goal in added time to seal the rout.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....