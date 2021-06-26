Euro 2020: Italy through to quarter-finals after Denmark knock Wales out

Italy have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Euro 2020 after beating Austria 2-1 thanks to extra-time goals on Saturday night.

Austria marked their first appearance in the knockout stage of the European Championship with a tireless performance, holding Italy goalless for 95 minutes.

In normal time, Marko Arnautovic thought he had opened the scoring with a header but the goal was disallowed after a VAR check for offside.

As the game was forced into extra time, goals from substitutes Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina was enough for Italy.

Read Also: Ronaldo equals all-time int’l goal record, secures Euro last 16 spot for Portugal

Austria pulled a goal back through Sasa Kalajdzic’s brave header. It was the first goal that Italy have conceded in 12 games.

The Azzurri have now gone 31 matches without defeat – a new national record.

Earlier in the day, Wales were knocked out of the Euros after they were thrashed 4-0 by Denmark.

Kasper Hjulmand’s side, who qualified for the round of 16 after a win in their final group game, led as Kasper Dolberg curled in a fine 27th-minute strike from the edge of the penalty area.

Dolberg doubled the lead in the 48th minute before Joakim Maehle added a late third for the Danes.

Wales substitute Harry Wilson was then shown a straight red card for a late foul on Maehle before Martin Braithwaite struck a fourth goal in added time to seal the rout.

Join the conversation

Opinions