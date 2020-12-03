EUROPA: Ndidi returns from long injury layoff in Leicester’s defeat at Zorya

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has finally returned from a long injury layoff as Leicester City suffer defeat in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Ndidi, who has been away from the game since September after suffering an abductor injury in a Premier League game against Burnley, played for 56 minutes before being substituted.

The Nigeria international could not help his side secure an away victory or even secure a point from their matchday five encounter with Zorya Luhansk.

His compatriot, Kelechi Iheanacho was also in action for the Foxes, playing all through the game and producing one of Leicester’s four efforts on target in the match.

Leicester’s hopes of sealing top spot in Europa League Group G with a game to spare were dashed by the Ukrainian side, as a late goal by Allahyar Sayyadmanesh gave the hosts a 1-0 win.

A win would have been all but enough for the Foxes, but they might now have to defeat AEK Athens in their final match to ensure that top status.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur played an exciting 3-3 draw at LASK, but the point was enough to see the Jose Mourinho side through to the round of 32.

Spurs are through with a game to spare but will need to beat Royal Antwerp at home next week if they are to progress as group winners.

