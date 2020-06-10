EUROPEAN BAN: Man City to know fate in July

English Premier League champions, Manchester City will get to know their fate following their appeal against a ban handed to them by Europe’s football governing body, UEFA.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) is expected to announce its decision on the appeal against their two-year European ban.

The hearing was conducted by video conference on Wednesday, and the result to be announced in the first half of July.

“Both parties expressed their satisfaction with respect to the conduct of the procedure”, Cas said.

