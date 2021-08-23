Families of seven deceased policemen share N4.7m

Usman Baba, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has presented cheques totaling N4.75 million to the families of seven deceased police officers on Monday.

The IGP, who was represented by the Zamfara state police commissioner, Yakubu Elkana, said the monetary gift was to help ameliorate the pains of dependents whose breadwinners were killed in the line of duty.

“On behalf of the IGP, I am presenting the cheques of N4.7 million to the seven families of deceased police officers through their next of kins.

READ ALSO: IGP approves posting, redeployment of 24 AIGs

“The beneficiaries should use the money judiciously. You should set up reasonable businesses that would help the family in future”, Mr Elkana said.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Nura Umar, commended the IGP for the gesture.

“We look up to the IGP as a son would look up to his father. We appreciate him for his efforts to support our lives. We pray for the IGP and Police Force Headquarters and State Police command for this wonderful gesture,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions