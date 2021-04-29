Father Mbaka withdraws support for Buhari, wants president to resign or be impeached over growing insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Father Mbaka withdraws support for Buhari, wants president to resign or be impeached over growing insecurity
Catholic Priest and spiritual director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka has seemingly withdrawn his support for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.
This is as the cleric called on the president to do the honourable thing and resign from office given the level of insecurity and killingsin many parts of the country.
He also called on the National Assembly to impeach Buhari in the event that the president refuses to resign from office.
The Catholic Priest who bemoaned the raging insecurity in the country, made this call on Thursday, during a church service at Adoration Ministry in Enugu.
According to the cleric, it was befuddling how the President continued to remain silent over the pillaging across the country.
Mbaka explained that Nigerians are crying because they don’t have a Sheperd and Buhari should resign or be impeached.
“Let me tell you; if it is in a civilized country, by now, President Buhari would have resigned with what is happening.”
“Nigerians are crying because there’s no security in the country, the House of Representatives should impeach the president if he doesn’t want to resign.”
Mbaka also predicted that the lawmakers may face a grim future if they refuse to impeach the President.
He said, “something worse than what they can never imagine will happen to the members of the Senate and House of Representatives” if the current situation persists.
He emphasized that the nation cannot continue like this and prayed to God to change its leaders.
”A good coach cannot watch his players to be defeated when he has players sitting down on the bench. It is either Buhari resigns by himself or he will be impeached,” Mbaka added.
Mbaka was among many prominent Nigerian who support Buhari during the 2011 presidential campaigns against the President Goodluck Jonarhan
