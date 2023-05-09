Fayose receives court approval for medical trip amidst N2.2bn money laundering case

Ayodele Fayose, the former governor of Ekiti State who is being tried for alleged money laundering, was given permission on Monday by the Federal High Court in Lagos to travel for medical care.

After receiving a motion to that effect from Ola Olanipekun (SAN), the attorney for Fayose, who was represented at the Monday hearings by Mr. Ahmed T, Justice C.J. Aneke granted the leave.

Since 2018, Fayose, shortly after he had completed his second term as governor, along with his company, Spotless Investment Limited, had been the subject of an investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was accused by the EFCC of laundering N2.2 billion, which he allegedly used in his 2014 reelection.

In the charges, the EFCC alleged, among others, that Fayose, on June 17, 2014, “took possession of the sum of N1, 219, 000,000 to fund your 2014 governorship campaign in Ekiti State, which you reasonably ought to have known formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit: criminal breach of trust/stealing.”

Read Also: Apologise for suspending me or face lawsuit, Fayose gives PDP 72-hr ultimatum

The ex-governor was also alleged to have on the same day “received a cash payment of $5,000,000 from Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, the then Minister of State for Defence, which sum exceeded the amount authorised by law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to sections 1 and 16(d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 16 (2)(b) of the same Act.”

But Fayose and the firm pleaded not guilty.

Monday’s proceedings in the case was stalled as Obanikoro, who had been testifying as the 12th prosecution witness, was absent from court.

The EFCC prosecutor, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), prayed for an adjournment, which was not opposed by the defence counsel, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), and Mr Ahmed T.

However, Ojo, who is counsel for Spotless Investment Limited, told the judge that if “the trend continues on the next adjourned date,” he would have no choice but to make the “necessary application.”

The legal representative for Fayose told the court of his client’s request for leave of court for a medical trip.

Justice Aneke approved this application after the prosecutor chose not to object, and she then ordered that further proceedings be postponed until June 6.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now