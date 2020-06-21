Finally, Ondo Deputy Gov, Ajayi, dumps APC for PDP

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has resigned his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The deputy governor dumped the APC at Ward 2, Apoi in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

Soon after his resignation, he picked the membership card of the major opposition party in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The relationship between the Ondo State deputy governor and the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has remained frosty in recent times.

Drama had ensued on Saturday when the deputy governor tried to move his personal belongings out of the state Government House, but was prevented by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bolaji Salami.

Governor Akeredolu was alleged to have directed the police to stop his deputy from leaving the government house.

However, the governor had denied the claim and said it was a concerted and devious lie meant to discredit him.

