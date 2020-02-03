Fire razes INEC offices in Imo, Anambra

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Orlu, Imo State, was set ablaze by unknown arsonists on Monday.

The inferno which occurred in the early hours of Monday razed the entire building as residents did all they could to quell the fire.

The Spokesman of the state police command, Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the incident, said the state Commissioner of Police, Olaniyi Fafowora has ordered an investigation into the cause of the inferno.

Ikeokwu said: “Yes the incident took place but we are yet to ascertain the true cause of fire outbreak for now. The state commissioner of police has deployed some men to the scene of the incident. The team was led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations.”

A similar incident was reported in Ogidi, Idemili North local government area of Anambra State, when fire razed the INEC office and a residential building beside the building of the electoral body.

In the fire incident which occurred at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, seven people were injured as firefighters battled to save what was left of the building.

The spokesman of the state police command, SP Haruna Mohammed, said the scene of the incident was cordoned off by firefighters who did everything possible to stop the inferno.

