Footballer slumps, dies in Osun

A young man simply identified as Damilola Oladapo slumped and died during a football match in Ido-Osun, Egbedore local government area of Osun State on Monday.

The deceased, who was in his 20s, was playing for his club in a grassroots soccer competition, when he slumped.

Damilola was rushed to a private hospital in the town from where he was referred to the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital (LAUTECH) in Osogbo.

READ ALSO: OAU student slumps, dies while playing football

He was confirmed dead on arrival and his corpse was deposited at the hospital morgue.

The Coordinator of the state’ Grassroots Football Coaches Association, Leke Hamzat, who confirmed the incident to journalists, described the young man’s death as unfortunate.

Join the conversation

Opinions