Trump once took me into his office and asked ‘Why are you killing Christians?’—Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday revealed the details of one of his meetings with United States President, Donald Trump , in Washington.

At a Ministerial Performance Review Retreat held in Abuja, the president said Trump called him into his office at the White House and said “why are you killing Christians in your country?”

Buhari said he explained to his US counterpart that the killings of Christians in Nigeria had nothing to do with ethnicity or religion.

He said: “I believe I was about the only African amongst the presidents of the least developed countries that the President of the United States invited and when I was in his office, only myself and himself, only God is a witness, he looked at me in the face and said, ‘Why are you killing Christians?’

“I wondered if it were you, I wondered how you will react. I hope what I was feeling inside did not betray me before him. So, I understood it.

“The problem between cattle-rearers and stagnant farmers, I know which is older than me, not to talk of him, because I think I’m a couple of years older than him, were happening. And there was climate change and population growth.

“I tried to explain to him that it has got nothing to do with ethnicity or religion. It’s a cultural thing which the respective leadership failed the nation.”

