‘Forget your cattle, prioritise lives of abducted Katsina students,’ Ezekwesili tells Buhari

A former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, on Tuesday, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to forget about his herds of cattle and prioritise the lives of the abducted students of a government college in Katsina State.

Ezekwesili, who made the call on her Twitter handle, was reacting to Buhari’s decision to visit his cattle ranch in Daura a few hours after armed bandits abducted dozens of students from the Government Science Secondary School in Kankura local government area of the state.

She blasted the president for showing preference to his cattle over human lives.

The ex-minister described President Buhari’s action as inhuman and a cold indifference to the plight of the students and their parents.

Ezekwesili said: “Buhari should be advised to leave his cows in Daura and prioritise the lives of the school children who were separated from their loved ones for about four days now.”

Reports had said President Buhari has neither visited the college nor show solidarity with the students’ parents since the incident.

The hoodlums attacked the college on Friday night a few hours after the president arrived his Daura country home on a private visit and abducted the students from their hostels.

A video later emerged on social media showing the Nigerian leader at his cattle ranch last Saturday.

The development sparked angry remarks from Nigerians with many condemning the president for showing disrespect to the distraught parents of the abducted kids.

