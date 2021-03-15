Former Zamfara Gov, Yari, warns govt against politicising security issues | Ripples Nigeria

Former Zamfara State governor, Abdul’aziz Yari has cautioned the State Government against politicising security challenges in the state.

Yari said this when he spoke with newsmen on Monday, March 15, in Talata Mafara, headquarters of Talata Mafara Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

“Insecurity is a global issue, each country has its own peculiar security challenge, all we need to do is to put hands together to ensure the safety of our people.

“We should avoid sentiments or politicising the matter affecting the lives of our people. We met with President Muhammad Buhari at the National Security Council meeting in Abuja last week.

“All of us at the meeting, irrespective of political differences resolved to work together with the federal government to ensure lasting peace not only in Zamfara but Nigeria in general,” he said.

Yari advised the state government to collaborate with the federal government towards addressing the problem.

“Gov. Bello Matawalle should be careful while handling security matters in the state, he should think deeply on any advice given to him on how to tackle security challenges in the state,” he said.

He dismissed allegations that members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were supporting banditry in the state.

“When I was the governor, I never accuse the opposition party of sponsoring banditry.

“I wish to debunk such claims as they were made by mischief makers working against APC in the state,” he said.

