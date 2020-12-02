Fuel-tanker fire causes gridlock on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

A fuel tanker explosion which occurred at the Magboro section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, in the early hours of Wednesday, caused heavy traffic gridlock on the expressway.

It was learnt that the incident occurred around 6am and firefighters have arrived the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, scene of the explosion

It was also gathered that the fuel being conveyed by the tanker had spilled to the other side of the express lane leading inward to Lagos.

As at the time of filing this report, the number of casualty could not be ascertained.

Speaking in the incident, Kehinde Hamzat, Corridor Commander, Lagos-Ibadan-Egbeda Corridor, said “the Federal Road Safety Corps wishes to advise the general public on the need for adequate planning of their trips for today for users of the Lagos-Ibadan Corridor.

“The Tanker explosion on Magboro bridge on the outward Lagos section of the expressway which occurred at about 0415hrs in the early hours of the day, Wednesday 2nd December, 2020 has called for the need to adjust ones movement for the day.

“The fire is still burning as at 0520hrs and this means a total standstill situation of vehicular movement along the expresway. Relentless efforts are still being made to extinguish the fire by men of Fire Service backed up by men of other agencies around the scene of the inferno.

“We therefore advise the general public to have an adequate planning for their trips for those who cannot cancel their planned journeys. We also advise that travellers who are bound to transit in and out of Lagos from the neighbouring state to explore alternative routes where necessary.

“All hands on deck to ensure that the situation is professionally managed and the road returned to proper use for the public”.

By Emmanuella Ibe

