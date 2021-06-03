Ganduje urges Nigerians to ignore calls for separation | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Ganduje urges Nigerians to ignore calls for separation
The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Wednesday urged the citizenry to ensure a unified nation while disregarding calls for the division of the country.
Ganduje made this assertion during the public hearing on the Constitution Review Committee in Kano for Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa and Katsina states in Kano.
According to him, “When we are united, we will not only remain stronger but a lot more recognized by the global community”.
Read also: Gov Ganduje grants pardon to 123 prison inmates in Kano
He further affirmed the state government’s support for the ongoing review of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).
He urged Nigerians, while making their contributions, to prioritise the love, unity and interest of the country above any other consideration.
By Mayowa Oladeji…
