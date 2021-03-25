Gov Abiodun, Bankole, meet in Abeokuta | Ripples Nigeria

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, on Thursday held a closed-door meeting with the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, at the State Secretariat in Abeokuta.

The Senior Special Adviser on Political Matters to the Governor, Tunji Egbetokun, was also at the meeting.

Bankole, who was the Action Democratic Party (ADP) governorship candidate in the 2019 election Ogun State, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) last week.

The ex-Speaker, however, refused to disclose his mission at the governor’s when he was asked by journalists who mild round him after the meeting.

“Yes, I was in the building. I met with the governor,” Bankole simply said before he left in the black Lexus 570 jeep that brought him to the premises.

The former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain met members of the APC National Caretaker Committee in Abuja last week.

