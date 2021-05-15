Gov Akeredolu cautions Ondo monarchs on appointment of chiefs | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Gov Akeredolu cautions Ondo monarchs on appointment of chiefs
The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Saturday warned traditional rulers to desist from fomenting trouble over the appointment of chiefs in their domains.
Akeredolu gave the warning in Ikare Akoko during the official presentation of the instrument of appointment and staff of office to the Owa-Ale of Ikare-Akoko, Oba Adeleke Adegbite.
The stool of Owa-Ale of Ikare-Akoko became vacant following the death of Oba Samuel Adegbite on September 1, 2020.
The governor said his administration would not hesitate to deal decisively with any traditional ruler caught engaging in acts of lawlessness.
Akeredolu urged any traditional ruler that was dissatisfied with any decision on chieftaincy matters to seek redress in court of law instead of taking laws into his hands.
READ ALSO: Akeredolu imposes 24-hour curfew in Ondo village as violence persists over chieftaincy title
The governor urged the newly installed monarch to demonstrate a high level of integrity in the discharge of his responsibility and focus attention on his area of jurisdiction.
He said: “At this juncture, I wish to express my utmost displeasure over the recent mayhem that erupted in this community over the removal and subsequent appointment of the new Olokoja.
“We are all aware of the current state of insecurity in this country.
“Therefore, under no circumstance shall we tolerate another wave of killing of innocent citizens and wanton destruction of properties over any security issue in the community, much less of any minor chieftaincy matter.”
