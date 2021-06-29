Gov Makinde dissolves cabinet

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday dissolved the state’s Executive Council.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Taiwo Adisa, who disclosed this in a statement in Ibadan, said the Makinde announced the dissolution of the cabinet at the end of the council’s meeting at the State Secretariat in Ibadan.

He added that the governor’s Chief of Staff and 17 commissioners were affected in the exercise.

However, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Head of Service, and the Director-General of Due Process office retained their positions.

The statement read: “His Excellency, the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, announced the dissolution of the State Executive Council, with effect from Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

“Governor Makinde, after a prolonged meeting of the Council, told members it was time to retool after two years.

“He, therefore, wished the ex-commissioners the best in their future endeavours.”

