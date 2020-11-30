Governors’ Forum says killing of 43 rice farmers raises serious security questions

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has reacted to the killing of about 43 rice farmers in Borno State who were all gruesomely beheaded on Saturday, by marauding Boko Haram terrorists.

In a statement by its Chairman and Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Kayode Fayemi, the NGF condemned the attack by the insurgents which it described as morally reprehensible.

According to the NGF, the incident brought back ugly memories and was consistent with the senseless bombings of busy markets, bus stations, schools and abattoirs whenever the terrorists feel overpowered by security operatives.

READ ALSO: NGF insists covid-19 palliatives being looted in some states not hoarded

“This sad narrative raises serious questions on the general security situation in the country and around the capability of the nation’s security architecture.

“It also raises questions on whether or not there are adequate arrangements to protect lives and property,” the statement read.

Fayemi said that the governors were worried that this was degenerating beyond explicable limits and also warned that the catalogue of destruction had an adverse effect on everything in the state and the country at large.

Join the conversation

Opinions