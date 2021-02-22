Group flays calls by CSOs for Buhari to step down over insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Group flays calls by CSOs for Buhari to step down over insecurity
A group under the aegis of the National Democratic Front (NDF), has flayed the call by a coalition of over 40 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) for President Muhammadu Buhari to either step down, or be impeached over the growing insecurity in the country.
The CSOs had, in a statement on Saturday, criticized the Buhari-led administration of not being able to tackle insecurity in Nigeria and called on the National Assembly to begin the process of impeaching him if he refuses to resign.
But in a reaction on Monday in a statement the NDF made available to Ripples Nigeria, the group said the CSOs should give Buhari a chance as the fight against insecurity is not something that can be won in a day.
READ ALSO: CSOs ask Buhari to step down over increasing insecurity
The statement signed by NDF’s National Publicity Director, Paul Aliyu, reads:
“You are aware that a coalition made up of 43 groups came out to demand that President Muhammadu Buhari step down or be impeached by the National Assembly due to the insecurity situation in the country.
“Without meaning to promote the propaganda that the CSOs have deployed against the President, the NDF disagrees with their stand and we have some pointers to raise to disprove their skepticism about the President’s tackling of insecurity in our dear nation.
“The constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is very clear on the duties of the President, top of which is to provide security for the lives and properties of Nigerians and we dare say that Buhari is living up to this responsibility and we wonder why the CSOs would say he has failed in this duty.
“While we are not saying that the war against insecurity, banditry and terrorism has been won, Nigerians must learn to appreciate the efforts of the President and the Nigerian military in tackling the menace that has been facing the country for years now.
“The Buhari-led regime, we all know, have been hampered by some hindrances in the fight against insecurity which did not start with this regime but has been with us for a long time, even before the regime came into power.
“You will recall that the Nigerian military have been making commendable successes while battling the Boko Haram insurgents, bandits, militants and other criminals in the country. And with the appointment of new Service Chiefs to continue with the good foundation the other Service Chiefs had laid, it is our prayer that the CSOs and Nigerians should give the President and the Service Chiefs the opportunity to give the battle against insecurity the seriousness it deserves.
“We also want the press to join hand with the President and the security forces in this onerous battle that has bedeviled our country.”
