Latest Metro

Gunmen abduct Abia commissioner’s father

July 23, 2020
Suspected cultists kill five in Imo community
By Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen on Tuesday night abducted Pa Chilaka, father of a commissioner in charge of Abia State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (ASOPADEC), Henry Chilaka.

An eyewitness told journalists that the man, who is a community leader in Ugwuati community, Ukwa West local government area of the state, was abducted from his residence at about 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

“The abductors arrived at the man’s compound around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday and knocked on his door.

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct 17-year-old daughter of Kano lawmaker

“Pa Chilaka, who thought that the knock on the door was from his children, opened the door to his living room only to behold gun-wielding who forcefully took him that night to an unknown destination,” the eyewitness said.

However, the hoodlums are yet to establish contact with the septuagenarian’s family since his abduction about three days ago.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!