Gunmen abduct Abia commissioner’s father

Gunmen on Tuesday night abducted Pa Chilaka, father of a commissioner in charge of Abia State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (ASOPADEC), Henry Chilaka.

An eyewitness told journalists that the man, who is a community leader in Ugwuati community, Ukwa West local government area of the state, was abducted from his residence at about 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

“The abductors arrived at the man’s compound around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday and knocked on his door.

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct 17-year-old daughter of Kano lawmaker

“Pa Chilaka, who thought that the knock on the door was from his children, opened the door to his living room only to behold gun-wielding who forcefully took him that night to an unknown destination,” the eyewitness said.

However, the hoodlums are yet to establish contact with the septuagenarian’s family since his abduction about three days ago.

Join the conversation

Opinions