Gunmen abduct APC chairman in Nasarawa

Unknown gunmen on Saturday night abducted the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in Nasarawa State, Mr. Philip Tatari Shekwo.

Eyewitnesses told journalists that the hoodlums stormed the politician’s residence near Dunamis Church in Lafia area of the state at about 11:00 p.m. on Saturday and whisked him to an unknown destination.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill one, abduct 10 in Nasarawa community

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, who confirmed the incident, said security operatives had been deployed to different forest locations in the state to rescue the victim.

Join the conversation

Opinions