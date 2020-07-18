Gunmen abduct ex-Edo speaker’s wife, driver on their way to his burial

Unknown gunmen on Saturday abducted Hassana, wife of the late former speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Zakawanu Garba, while they were going for the deceased’s burial.

Hassana, the late speaker’s mother, and three children were riding in a car behind the ambulance carrying his corpse to Auchi in Etsako West local government area of the state, when they were attacked by kidnappers along the Lokoja-Abuja highway Saturday afternoon.

The kidnappers abducted the wife and the driver of the vehicle and left the politician’s mother and their three children.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, confirmed the incident.

He said: “I have been informed of the unfortunate incident and we are working to ensure that the remaining persons get to Auchi safely while policemen in Kogi State are working on the situation to ensure the woman is rescued.”

