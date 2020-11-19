Gunmen attack former Gov Dickson’s residence, one police officer dead

An attack on the residence of former governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, by unknown gunmen has left a police officer dead.

The attack happened at the former governor’s residence in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Thursday, Asinim Butswat, the state police spokesperson said the officer, died “after sustaining gunshot injuries resulting from the fierce encounter with the gunmen.”

According to him, the incident happened in the early hours of Thursday.

Butswat said, “Unknown gunmen in three speedboats who came through the Forcados River attempted to invade the residence of Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson at the riverine community of Toru-Orua, Sagbama Local Government Area, but were repelled by Policemen on duty.

“An Inspector of Police who sustained gunshot injuries resulting from the fierce encounter with the gunmen later died and his corpse has been deposited at the mortuary.

“The Command condoles with the family and relatives of the Inspector of Police who fought gallantly with his team to prevent the gunmen from invading the residence.”

The Bayelsa State Police spokesman said investigations into the incident had commenced.

