Gunmen attack State CID in Abia as South-East violence escalates | Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen on Saturday attacked the police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Umuahia, Abia State, and set the facility on fire.

An eyewitness told journalists the criminals stormed the facility at 3:45 p.m. and shot sporadically into the air.

The incident, according to him, forced residents of the state capital to scamper for safety.

The spokesman of the state police command, Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident.

“The State CID Umuahia came under attack about an hour ago,” he said.

The incident is the latest in the series of criminals’ attacks on police facilities in the South-East in the last three months.

Gunmen had attacked more than 10 police facilities in the region since February.

