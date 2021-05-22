Gunmen kill nine in Benue community | Ripples Nigeria

Unknown gunmen on Friday killed nine persons at Agan community in Makurdi local government area of Benue State.

A resident of the community told journalists that the attack was the second in less than three weeks in the area.

He said: “These attacks are becoming too frequent. This is the second time in less than three weeks that the attackers launched attacks on our community.

“We hardly sleep well nowadays for fear of attacks.

“I appeal to the Federal Government to please send security operatives to our area to safeguard our lives as well as property.”

The spokesman of the state police command, Catherine Anene, confirmed the attack.

