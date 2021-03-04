Gunmen kill one, abduct Kano business woman | Ripples Nigeria

One person has been killed by gunmen while a Kano State-based businesswoman, Hajiya Asabe Jibrin, has been abducted in Rurum town of Rano local government area of the state.

The incident which happened on Thursday, according to eyewitnesses, occurred when the kidnappers stormed the town and started shooting at people before making their way to the home of the woman whose son, Alhaji Yusuf Jibrin, is a top businessman and politician in the state.

An eyewitness, who identified himself as Alhaji Alfa, said the gunmen later moved away with the woman and her husband, Alhaji Jibrin, who was later released but with severe injuries he had sustained in the hands of the abductors.

Alfa added that the deceased, Abba Yusuf Gwaddu, who is his brother, died at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital where he was rushed to, while two other people who were also shot during the abduction are receiving treatment.

The Kano State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abdullahi Haruna, who confirmed the incident to Ripples Nigeria, said the command has begun investigations into the matter while the state Commissioner of Police, CP Habu Ahmed has mandated his men to make sure the kidnapped woman is rescued and the culprits apprehended and brought to book.

“We received report of the abduction of the woman whose son is a top businessman and politician in Rurum town of Rano local government area. Two people were kidnapped by the gunmen but our men on ground were able to rescue one of them.

“One person was also shot dead while two are currently receiving treatment. Investigations have begun and the Commissioner of Police, CP Habu Ahmed has mandated the command to make sure the victim is rescued and the culprits apprehended,” Haruna said.

