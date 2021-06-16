Metro
Gunmen kill one person, abduct two Chinese in Taraba
Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed one person and kidnapped two nationals of the Peoples Republic of China in Taraba State.
The incident was confirmed on Wednesday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, David Misal.
According to him, the incident happened on Monday night, at a mining site at Arufu community in the Wukari Local Government Area of the state.
The command’s spokesman noted that the two abducted foreigners were staff of a mining company in the state.
He added that several others who sustained various degrees of injury while scampering for safety have been taken to various health facilities within the community for treatment.
Misal noted that no contact has been established with the abductors to know what their demands are.
However, he gave assurances that the police were on top of the situation and have already begun a manhunt for the fleeing bandits, while a full-scale investigation is ongoing.
The said community is a boundary town between Benue and Taraba states and has been in the news for attacks arising from mining activities in the area.
The incident comes after weeks of no reported cases of kidnapping, attack, or counter-attack in the area.
By Victor Uzoho
