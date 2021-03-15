Hearn says two-fight deal agreed for Joshua vs Fury heavyweight showdown | Ripples Nigeria

Boxing Promoter, Eddie Hearn has revealed that a two-fight deal has been signed by both parties for the heavyweight showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

31-year-old Joshua, who holds the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight belts, will face 32-year-old Fury, who holds the WBC title – in an all-british bout.

The date and venue for the encounter are yet to be confirmed, but Hearn says all parties are now in agreement.

“All parties have now put pen to paper and we will be working hard over the next few weeks to confirm the site and date for the biggest fight in boxing,” Hearn told Sky Sports on Monday.

The fight between Joshua and Fury will see all four belts contested in a heavyweight bout for the first time.

The winner of the bout will be crowned undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

The last undisputed heavyweight champion was Britain’s Lennox Lewis from 1999 to 2000, before a boxer had to also hold the WBO belt to be recognised as undisputed champion.

Joshua has a record of 24 wins and one defeat from 25 professional bouts, with his only defeat coming in a shock loss to Andy Ruiz Jr in June 2019.

Fury is unbeaten in his 31 professional fights, having survived two knockdowns to draw with American Deontay Wilder in 2018 before taking the WBC title by winning their rematch in February 2020, the last time Fury fought.

