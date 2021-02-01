Herdsmen advise new Service Chiefs on how to defeat insurgency

A group known as the Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria, (KACRAN), has told the new Service Chiefs what steps to take in the fight to defeat insurgents like Boko Haram and bandits in Nigeria.

In an open letter signed by the National President of KACRAN, Hon. Khalil Muhammed Bello, on Monday, the group said if the Service Chiefs can carry out its advice to the letter, insurgents like the Boko Haram sect would be defeated in no time.

The group also suggested ways the military can take the war to the insurgents, adding that if the new Service Chiefs should “kick-start their activities with sincerity of purpose and holistically review the nation’s security framework with a view to bringing positive changes,” they will surely defeat the insurgents.

Part of the letter reads:

“While congratulating the new Service Chiefs on their recent appointments, we believe there are some steps they should take to defeat Boko Haram and bandits in the country.

“They (Service Chiefs) should place more emphasis on attacking the enemies’ hideouts rather than being on the defensive side in front line or battle field.

“Timely or quick response in getting any report or information by the attacked communities or those who fear that they may be attacked by Boko Haram terrorists or other hoodlums.

“They should also convince the Federal Government to procure and supply them with modern and sophisticated military hard wares as this will help them have the ammunition to fight the insurgents.

“Good motivation, adequate welfare package for officers and soldiers should also be part of the new Service Chiefs’ priorities.

“They should make sure that in the time of recruitment into the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force, only those who are interested in noble military profession are recruited.

“And let there be instant promotion of any officer or soldier who has demonstrated bravery in the battle field or fought gallantly.”

