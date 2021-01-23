Holders Arsenal knocked out of FA Cup by Southampton

Arsenal have crashed out of the English FA Cup after a 1-0 defeat to Southampton ended their hopes of successfully defending the title.

A first-half winner – an own goal -by Gabriel, who turned in a Kyle Walker-Peters cross in the 24th minute, knocked the Gunners out of the competition in the fourth round.

It was the first goal Arsenal had conceded in 508 minutes as they suffered a first loss in seven matches.

Southampton will face another Premier League side, Wolves, in the next round.

Elsewhere, Brighton defeated Blackpool 2-1 to advance, Sheffield United also defeated Plymouth 2-1 to go through.

