Arsenal have crashed out of the English FA Cup after a 1-0 defeat to Southampton ended their hopes of successfully defending the title.
A first-half winner – an own goal -by Gabriel, who turned in a Kyle Walker-Peters cross in the 24th minute, knocked the Gunners out of the competition in the fourth round.
Read Also: Brighton keeper, Mat Ryan, joins Arsenal on loan until end of season
It was the first goal Arsenal had conceded in 508 minutes as they suffered a first loss in seven matches.
Southampton will face another Premier League side, Wolves, in the next round.
Elsewhere, Brighton defeated Blackpool 2-1 to advance, Sheffield United also defeated Plymouth 2-1 to go through.
- Holders Arsenal knocked out of FA Cup by Southampton - January 23, 2021
- Napoli confirm Osimhen’s recovery from COVID-19 - January 22, 2021
- Brighton keeper, Mat Ryan, joins Arsenal on loan until end of season - January 22, 2021