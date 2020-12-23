I have no plans to impose a successor –Gov. Emmanuel

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has debunked rumours making the rounds in the state that he plans to impose a successor when leavinh office in 2023.

In a parley with Chapel heads and selected journalists at the Government House in Uyo on Tuesday, December 22, Emmanuel said he would not allow the issue of succession derail his completion agenda.

The Governor who is also a church deacon, added that “only God can decide who would succeed him in 2023.”

“We are making efforts to ensure the timely completion of projects, therefore, I am not going to be distracted on the issue of succession plan, as only God can decide who succeeds me in 2023,” the Governor insisted.

“i have no intention of imposing a surrogate, rather, I will focus on my administration’s blueprint and bring more meaningful developments to the state.

“As soon as I leave as Governor, I would not rule for a third term through a stooge; I will leave with my I-phone and laptop.

“So, people should be patient and know that God alone will produce the next Governor for the state.”

Emmanuel who also spoke on the ongoing projects in the state, said instead of rushing over a project that could portend danger for Akwa Ibom people in the immediate future, he was determined to leave a legacy that would stand the test of time.

